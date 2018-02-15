Thursday, February 15, 2018

Joseph Coker, Shawna Jarrett, Hagan Ragland, and more at tonight's Elliotborough Mini Bar showcase

Posted by Connelly Hardaway on Thu, Feb 15, 2018 at 3:17 PM

Get cozy at tonight's Mini Comedy Showcase at Elliotborough Mini Bar. Think about it: you skipped out on the Valentine's date with your new lover last night because, ya know, pressure. But tonight! You can laugh together, in a tiny bar, while (presumably) drinking. Don't say we never gave you anything.

Mini Comedy Showcases at the aptly named Mini Bar are small affairs, with seating for 25 people. Text comedian Joseph Coker for tickets — deets here — and for $10 a pop you'll hear from Coker, Shawna Jarrett, Hagan Ragland, Sam Hendry, Stan Shelby, and North Carolina-based Natasha Ferrier.

