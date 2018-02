Creative Mornings Charleston asks community members to take the stage next Fri. Feb. 23

Creative Mornings Charleston ( CMCHS ), the monthly breakfast lecture series, heads to Redux this February for a talk on the topic of curiosity. If that concept piques your curiosity, then you may want to volunteer to speak. Say what? Yep, for the first time CMCHS is fielding pitches from community members; five speakers will speak for five minutes about their creative process, work, and inspirations.If you're interested in speaking on Fri. Feb. 23 at 8 a.m., email charleston@creativemornings.com with your name, an outline of what you'd like to talk about, and links to any of your work. CMCHS says they're curious about their audience — now it's your chance to give them something to talk about.