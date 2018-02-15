Creative Mornings Charleston asks community members to take the stage next Fri. Feb. 23

Creative Mornings Charleston (CMCHS), the monthly breakfast lecture series, heads to Redux this February for a talk on the topic of curiosity. If that concept piques your curiosity, then you may want to volunteer to speak. Say what? Yep, for the first time CMCHS is fielding pitches from community members; five speakers will speak for five minutes about their creative process, work, and inspirations.
Who me?! Yes, YOU! We're CURIOUS about our audience! In honor of this month's theme (#CMCuriosity), we're shaking things up a bit and letting 5 folks in our community take the stage to share their work, inspiration, or creative process. Got a 5-minute story you'd like to share? Email us BY THIS FRIDAY at charleston@creativemornings.com with your name, a quick outline, and any links we should check out.