Thursday, February 15, 2018

Creative Mornings Charleston asks community members to take the stage next Fri. Feb. 23

It's your turn

Posted by Connelly Hardaway on Thu, Feb 15, 2018 at 12:10 PM

Creative Mornings Charleston (CMCHS), the monthly breakfast lecture series, heads to Redux this February for a talk on the topic of curiosity. If that concept piques your curiosity, then you may want to volunteer to speak. Say what? Yep, for the first time CMCHS is fielding pitches from community members; five speakers will speak for five minutes about their creative process, work, and inspirations.

If you're interested in speaking on Fri. Feb. 23 at 8 a.m., email charleston@creativemornings.com with your name, an outline of what you'd like to talk about, and links to any of your work. CMCHS says they're curious about their audience — now it's your chance to give them something to talk about.
Event Details Creative Mornings: Curiosity
@ Redux Contemporary Art Center
1056 King St.
Downtown
Charleston, SC
When: Fri., Feb. 23, 8 a.m.
Lectures + Seminars
Map

Tags: , , , , ,

Related Events

  • Staff Pick
    Creative Mornings: Curiosity @ Redux Contemporary Art Center

    • Fri., Feb. 23, 8 a.m. Free to attend

Related Stories

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

Classified Listings
{ more } Recent Comments
{ more } Reader Reviews
Most Viewed

Powered by Foundation   © Copyright 2018, Charleston City Paper   RSS