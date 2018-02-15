'Avenue Q' hits the Dock Street Theatre this March

If you're like me, you know Avenue Q as "that puppet play from Big Little Lies." If you're like any of my co-workers, well, then you know it as Avenue Q, Tony-award winning musical. The story goes like this: Princeton moves into a shabby New York apartment on Avenue Q, where he meets Kate, Rod, Trekkie, and Lucy the Slut, who all help him discover his purpose in life. Oh yeah, and each character is a puppet.
Avenue Q (recommended for mature audiences only) heads to Dock Street Theatre starting March 7 and runs through March 25. And if the cast's dress rehearsal pics are any indication, Charleston Stages's actors are just as amped.
And why wouldn't they be when Variety calls Avenue Q one of the "freshest and funniest" musicals "in the post-2000 age"? The NYT deemed it "sweetly satiric and surprisingly fresh"; and Time Out New York said it's "a sly and winning piece of metamusical tomfoolery." Hot damn.
Opening night for Charleston Stage's Avenue Q is also a pay what you please performance, meaning that you can pay any amount (minimum $10) for tickets, which go on sale Wed. March 7 at 12:01 a.m. Snag 'em quick, PWYP tickets almost always sell out.
Wed., March 7, 7:30-9:30 p.m., Fridays, Saturdays, 7:30-9:30 p.m., Sundays, 3-5 p.m., Thu., March 15, 7:30-9:30 p.m. and Thu., March 22, 7:30-9:30 p.m. Continues through March 25
$31-$68/adult, $29-$68/seniors, $26-$68/students and active military