James Island Arts hosts silent auction to benefit James Island art teachers, artists, and students

On Sat. Feb. 24 from 5-7 p.m. James Island Arts hosts a silent art auction and artists' reception at James Island Town Hall. The event features musical entertainment from student musicians and vocalists, as well as a special performance by the RBM African Drum and Dance corps.
James Island Arts is a local nonprofit that promotes awareness of Western Islands artists, a.k.a. artists who live in the James Island, Johns Island, Kiawah, Seabrook, and Folly Island areas of the Lowcountry. In addition to promoting local artists, James Island Arts raises money for local classrooms and collaborates with CCPRC and McLeod Plantation to present Poetry at McLeod.
Proceeds from the event's silent auction benefit James Island art classrooms and fund a juried fine art competition for James Islands students, K-12. The winners of the competition will be announced during the auction. Auction contributions include paintings, fiber arts, performing arts, cuisine, and instruction.
If you're interested in getting involved with James Island Arts, email info@jamesislandarts.org, or head to their website
for more info.