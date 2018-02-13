Tuesday, February 13, 2018

James Island Arts hosts silent auction to benefit James Island art teachers, artists, and students

Art for all, y'all

Posted by Connelly Hardaway on Tue, Feb 13, 2018 at 3:14 PM

click to enlarge STAN FOXWORTHY
  • Stan Foxworthy
On Sat. Feb. 24 from 5-7 p.m. James Island Arts hosts a silent art auction and artists' reception at James Island Town Hall. The event features musical entertainment from student musicians and vocalists, as well as a special performance by the RBM African Drum and Dance corps.

James Island Arts is a local nonprofit that promotes awareness of Western Islands artists, a.k.a. artists who live in the James Island, Johns Island, Kiawah, Seabrook, and Folly Island areas of the Lowcountry. In addition to promoting local artists, James Island Arts raises money for local classrooms and collaborates with CCPRC and McLeod Plantation to present Poetry at McLeod.

Proceeds from the event's silent auction benefit James Island art classrooms and fund a juried fine art competition for James Islands students, K-12. The winners of the competition will be announced during the auction. Auction contributions include paintings, fiber arts, performing arts, cuisine, and instruction.

If you're interested in getting involved with James Island Arts, email info@jamesislandarts.org, or head to their website for more info.
Event Details James Island Arts Fifth Annual Silent Art Auction & Artists' Reception
@ James Island Town Hall
1238-B Camp Road
James Island, SC
When: Sat., Feb. 24, 5-7 p.m.
(843) 795-4141
Visual Arts, Benefits + Fundraisers and Family + Kids
Map

Tags: ,

Related Events

  • User Submitted
    James Island Arts Fifth Annual Silent Art Auction & Artists' Reception @ James Island Town Hall

    • Sat., Feb. 24, 5-7 p.m. Free

Related Stories

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

Classified Listings
{ more } Recent Comments
{ more } Reader Reviews
Most Viewed

Powered by Foundation   © Copyright 2018, Charleston City Paper   RSS