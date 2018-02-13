Arish Singh, comedian and protestor removed from Trump rally, performs at the Tin Roof

In one of his sets comedian Arish Singh utilizes audience participation, asking everyone in attendance to join in a cheer. "When I say 'race war,' you answer with a hearty, 'hell yeah!'" This is Singh's raw, real, and very funny comedy — and he's presenting a free show at the Tin Roof on Wed. Feb. 28 at 8 p.m.
You may know Singh for making national news in January 2016 when he and fellow comedian/activist Taylor Williams were ejected from a Trump rally for unfurling a banner that read, "Stop hate."
After Singh was removed from the rally, Trump asked the audience, "He wasn't wearing one of those hats, was he? Was he wearing one of those? And he never will. And he never will. And he never will." Trump, according to NBC News, was likely referring to the red MAGA hats. Singh was wearing a red turban.
Sponsored by the Charleston Democratic Socialists of America, Singh's performance will likely open with local comedians, currently TBD. The Democratic Socialists will have a table at the door, collecting donations to fund upcoming projects.
Singh has opened for national acts including Tim Heidecker, The Daily Show's Hasan Minhaj, and Totally Biased's Kamau W. Bell. Singh co-produces SolidHilarity, a show that fundraises for activist groups and labor unions.
In a 2017 stand-up show Singh asked the audience to divide themselves into Republicans and Democrats, and if they didn't think they fit either group, to cram themselves into one or the other anyway, since that's how our political system works. He continued, "Just close your eyes, think of your community, and imagine where you want that communal violence to go."