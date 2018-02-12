Undateable's Chris D'Elia performs at CMH this March

Chris D'Elia, the stand-up comedian best known for NBC's now-defunct sitcom Undateable — in which he played a "ladies man" who teaches awkward guys how to romance women — heads to Charleston Music Hall on Sat. March 31 at 8 p.m. Tickets for his show go on sale this Fri. Feb. 16 at 10 a.m.
If you never watched Undateable (join the club), you may have seen D'Elia in his Comedy Central special, White Male. Black Comic; in appearances on Workaholics, Live Nude Comedy, Late Night With Jimmy Fallon, and Conan; and in stand-up specials Incorrigible and Man on Fire.
In Incorrigible, D'Elia offers a statement for "girls": "Hey girls, relax. Yeah, no joke, that's it. Because you don't, you know what I mean. For instance, all of the seconds of every day that ever happen." And as reductive as that joke may seem, well, shit, it's pretty funny.
A few years ago on Conan D'Elia even let it slip that he's flirted with J Biebs before. Don't believe us? Check it out below.