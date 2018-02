Park Circle Comics presents Illuminati clearance sale at The Sparrow this Saturday

Provided

When Park Circle Comics hosts a comic book show, they don't hold back. We're talking almost 10,000 bargain and collector comics to choose from, as well as premium wall books and graphic novels. Check it all out at the Illuminati Clearance Sale (Park Circle Comics' 23rd Taking Flight comic book show) this Sat. Feb. 17 from 12-5 p.m.In addition to a shit ton of comics, the Illuminati clearance sale will feature local artist Kelly Ochocki and her handmade sculptures, drawings, and paintings. You can also peruse vintage vinyl and other music collectables from Gray Cat Music.This comic show benefits Park Circle Cares , a nonprofit that fights food insecurity by transporting food to local neighborhoods. A donation of $5 is suggested at the door of the Illuminati sale.