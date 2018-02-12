Monday, February 12, 2018
Help raise money for James Island Junior Theater's wireless microphones
Support youth theater
Posted
by Connelly Hardaway
on Mon, Feb 12, 2018 at 9:25 AM
-
Provided
-
These kids need microphones, stat.
James Island Junior Theater (JIJT), which performs at James Island's Charleston Performing Arts Center, needs your help. The junior theater program has just three wireless microphones that are currently shared among the cast, making it difficult for audiences to hear each performer clearly. A parent of one of the junior theater performers has started a GoFundMe
to raise money for 12 more wireless microphones.
JIJT is a program designed for young actors ages 8-18 in the James Island and Folly Beach areas. The theater's most recent production, The Wizard of Oz,
had over 30 performers, which was trying with only three wireless microphones. As the GoFundMe states, "Several of the main characters are unable to have a microphone at all. Not being able to hear each performer loud and clear once they are onstage can really take away from the abundant time, attention, and heart that the cast and crew has given in preparation for a performance."
The Wizard of Oz
just wrapped up, and Disney's Peter Pan Jr.
hits the stage on April 27 — giving you plenty of time to donate to local youth theater.
