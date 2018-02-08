Thursday, February 8, 2018

Gibbes permanent artist Patrick Dougherty constructs Brookgreen Gardens' whimsical castle — out of sticks

Place beyond the twigs

Posted by Connelly Hardaway on Thu, Feb 8, 2018 at 3:15 PM

click to enlarge Patrick Dougherty's Gibbes installation took three weeks to create, with Dougherty and his helpers working nine hour days, Monday-Friday - JONATHAN BONCEK
  • Jonathan Boncek
  • Patrick Dougherty's Gibbes installation took three weeks to create, with Dougherty and his helpers working nine hour days, Monday-Friday

Today Brookgreen Gardens announced that environmental sculptor Patrick Dougherty is bringing something "simply amazing" to the gardens. Dougherty and his team will be working on a giant sculpture of saplings, twigs, and branches throughout this month, working 9 a.m.-4 p.m. each day, only taking a break on the weekend of Feb. 16.

Dougherty has a permanent exhibit, Betwixt and Between, on display at the Gibbes Museum of Art. When we interviewed Dougherty last year he spoke to us from behind the branches he was bending, taking a brief break during the three week construction process — which involved nine hour days, Monday-Friday.

Related Patrick Dougherty brings his larger-than-life installations to the Gibbes: The Place Beyond the Sticks
Patrick Dougherty brings his larger-than-life installations to the Gibbes
The Place Beyond the Sticks
Patrick Dougherty is a woodworker, but probably not in the way that you're thinking. He gathers sticks (alternatively called twigs, if that's your preference) and molds them into works of art. Really big works of art.
By Connelly Hardaway
Features

Dougherty told City Paper, "There's no way to predict. You're simply empathetic with your surface. You try to get the most out of it. It tends to be much closer to your subconscious."

Stay tuned for the completion of Dougherty's "storybook" Brookgreen Gardens sculpture, which, when finished, will serve as a "whimsical castle" that guests can walk through.

Brookgreen Gardens, located in Murrells Inlet, is open daily, 9:30 a.m.-5 p.m.

