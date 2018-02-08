Check out Imogen Cunningham's photos at Columbia Museum's current exhibit

click to enlarge Provided

"Hand of a Hand Surgeon 2," 1973.



"Three dancers, Mills College," 1930.

Take a day trip to the Columbia Museum of Art to peek the newest exhibition,, featuring the work of iconic American photographer, Imogen Cunningham, who documented everything from the 1950s beat movement to Hollywood big names like Cary Grant. Taking up the art form only 62 years after its invention, Cunningham’s skill and innovation have cemented her place as a pioneer in the field of photography.The exhibit features 60 of Cunningham’s best works, camera equipment, and archival materials. The museum is offering ongoing tours of the exhibition as well as several special events including Passport to Art: Artistic Expedition where guests can create their own art inspired by Cunningham’s work and international art forms on Sun. Feb. 11 from noon to 3 p.m.“The CMA has a tradition of exhibiting important female photographers. Take our recent exhibitions on Annie Leibowitz and Jeanne Moutoussamy-Ashe as well as the current Renée Cox show,” notes Della Watkins, the museum’s executive director. “Imogen Cunningham led the way for these powerful artists. We’re thrilled to offer visitors an opportunity to see some of the best photography of the 20th century.”Cunningham is known for the honesty of her photographs, often capturing the fleeting, true-to-life moments in their natural state, without artificial influence. Along with Ansel Adams, Henry Swift and Edward Weston, she was a member of the 1930s era Group f.64, named for a small space on a large format camera. The groundbreaking collective championed a style built on clear focus and sharp detail.“Imogen is a photographer who looked thoughtfully at the 20th century and showed it back to us,” says Will South, CMA chief curator, “She is an artist well worth meeting, whether for the first time or not, to rediscover many of the special moments that have made up our world.”