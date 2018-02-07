New College of Charleston public lecture series addresses memory, division, healing

Events started in January, but there are plenty more to take in. Tonight, Feb. 7 starting at 7:30 p.m. in the Stern Center Ballroom, author and professor James E. Young will discuss his book, The Stages of Memory: Reflections on Memorial Art, Loss, and the Space Between, tracing an "arc of memorial vernacular."
Other highlights of the series include a peace initiative running March 5-10 with all events — from a lecture on forgiveness to cultivating peace within the self — held in the Stern Center Ballroom; a Deidre Cooper Owens lecture held March 6 at Addlestone Library entitled, "Medical Bondage: How Slavery Advanced American Gynecology;" and a conference April 28 and 29 featuring keynote speaker Michael Arad, the Israeli-American architect who designed the 9/11 monument in New York City and will design the Mother Emanuel Memorial here in Charleston.
of violence," writes Lewis. "In the latter case, the mass murder of nine of our fellow citizens while at prayer in the Mother Emanuel Church in June 2015 reminded us all that Charleston, our beautiful home city, is also a site of trauma, suffering from the suppressed memories of native genocide, two centuries of racialized slavery, and a century of legalized racial discrimination. Although contemporary historians have put the story of these traumas into print, the visible, material landscape still suppresses the trauma: public memorials and the demographics of urban space still render Native American and African American experience virtually invisible."