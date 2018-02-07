Wednesday, February 7, 2018

Ms. Rose's Comedy Hour kicks off 2018 season with Rollin Jay Moore

New year, new laughs

Posted by Will Allen on Wed, Feb 7, 2018 at 1:21 PM

click to enlarge Rollin Jay Moore is the most requested comedian onboard Princess Cruise Lines. - PROVIDED
  • Provided
  • Rollin Jay Moore is the most requested comedian onboard Princess Cruise Lines.
This Sat, Feb. 10 kicks off the 2018 season of Ms. Rose’s Comedy Hour at Ms. Rose’s Fine Foods & Cocktails, with an 8 p.m. show. Tickets are $12 and reservations can be made by calling (843) 766-0223.

Comedy Hour is sponsored by Bold Rock Hard Cider (which will be giving away some swag and feature drink specials) and hosted by Drew Howard.

Rollin Jay Moore, a Charleston native who has been performing professionally since 1989, takes the stage at Ms. Rose's. Moore has found success nationwide and has earned his spot as the most requested comedian onboard Princess Cruise Lines. His book, World’s Funniest Book, is available for purchase on his website, and $2 from every sale goes to the Wounded Warrior Project.

Local comedian and emcee, Keith Dee opens for Moore. Dee hosts comedy shows at spots like Creekside Kitchen and Brewhouse and SportsBook of Charleston.

Event Details Ms. Rose's Comedy Hour
@ Ms. Rose's
1090 Sam Rittenberg Blvd.
West Ashley
Charleston, SC
When: Sat., Feb. 10, 8 p.m.
Comedy
