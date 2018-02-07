Local poet Regina Duggins creates Kickstarter for Black Coffee: No Sugar, No Cream

The poet says she is hoping the these poems will spark Q&A forums in the community so that we can "start to bridge the gaps." She acknowledges her medium as something that is palatable, words containing a message that can reach more and more people.
"We can move people in all these directions, if it's too structured they may not want to engage, we have to use the best avenue we can." Donate to the Kickstarter here, and read an excerpt from the book below:
"I'm Black as my grandmother sitting on her front porch watching her life pass her by as she sits in her rocking chair and waves; wondering if the civil war really ended in those 1960 days because when she died in the 80s her life was still haunted by the KKK's. I'm Black as walking through Charleston learning the experiences of my blackness as the nation tries to wipe our horrible cries away. My Black won't disappear nor fade away because I wear my blackness like the American flag wore out its slaves. I don't hide behind a pair of Louis Vuitton shades. I have an abundance of pride when I hear Black Lives Matter after another homicide. Sandra Bland-Our Black Coffee didn't commit suicide. I know because I am Black Coffee: a hot flavorful drink made from roasted and grounded beans formed from tiny mustard seeds. I chose to live my life, ranting and raving each day. As I form powerful words in my head and let them slip as I take this last sip through my mocha chocolate lips. I'm always Grinding through life's journey often times, feeling like a dark brown powdery substance with a strong scent. When people try to crush me. My coffee beans are too strong, they're like stepping stones as they allow me to live out my life's dreams." — excerpt from Black Coffee