Hamed Mahmoodi named the winner of NCHS Arts Fest 2018 design competition

Greenville, S.C.'s Hamed Mahmoodi
is the winner of the 2018 North Charleston Arts Fest
Design competition, with his acrylic painting, Atlantic Sun
, beating out 85 other entries from around the state. Mahmoodi's work will be used to promote the festival, which takes place in various locations around North Charleston from May 2-May 6.
In a press release Mahmoodi said, "I focused on concentrated circles and curves and loaded the pieces with colors in a rainbow fashion that would be pleasing to the viewer’s eye. I believe the vibrancy created by the enticing color scheme and the energy generated by the movement in Atlantic Sun
are very representative of the North Charleston Arts Fest. The diverse performances and artwork featured during the event, and the approach to connecting the arts and community members, bring vibrancy and energy to the City that I think is very special."
Mahmoodi was born in Iran and moved to South Carolina in 1978. He has been a freelance designer for architectural firms in the Southeast and a full-time working artist, utilizing a variety of different mediums. His works can be found in NYC's Ground Zero Memorial Park and the South Carolina Governor's mansion.
In addition to Atlantic Sun
, you can check out a new series of Mahmoodi's paintings on display at the North Charleston City Gallery throughout May. Meet and greet Mahmoodi during the Arts Fest expo on May 5-6 from 11 a.m.-5 p.m. T-shirts and posers featuring Atlantic Sun
will be available for purchase.