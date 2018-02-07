Get a taste of the wild west at Ellis-Nicholson Gallery's March exhibit, 'UTAHpian Splendor'

click to enlarge Proived

Through March, the Ellis-Nicholson Gallery will be exhibiting a new collection of work by Elaine Hruska entitled, inspired by Hruska's recent trip to Utah. The exhibit opens with a reception open to the public on March 2 from 5 to 8 p.m.A first-time visitor, Hruska was struck by the rich hues and natural features of Utah's landscape, the deep reds of canyon formations and the vibrant greens of pinyon pines peeking between rocks.“It was exciting to see how the light and time of day changes the colors of the land from pale tans and pinks to yellows and oranges, reds and purples,” notes Hruska in a press release about the show.The excitement and energy of the artist comes through in works like “Island in the Sky” and “Glowing Rocks.” Known for capturing natural texture and color through her pastel landscapes, Hruska’s infatuation with the Utah terrain goes beyond an appreciation of its beauty. The vastness of the geography and the landscape’s ability to endure across generations is imprinted on her memory, as well.In honor of the Navajo Nation and its efforts to protect the landscape, Hruska will make a donation from the sale of each painting to the National Parks Foundation.