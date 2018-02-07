Citadel grad Mitchell Lee headlines this year's Bridge Run

Blake Shelton chose Mitchell Lee for his team on The Voice.
Columbia native and 2010 Citadel alum Mitchell Lee competed on season 13 of the hit competition show The Voice for "Team Blake" (as in Shelton), ultimately being eliminated with half of Team Blake mid-way through the season.
Despite the elimination, Lee has gained quite a following — he was immediately hired to be one of The Voice's red carpet and social media hosts, he's signed a contract with a TV/film agent, he will soon be releasing a new single, Already Gone, andSat. April 7, Lee will be headlining the Cooper River Bridge Run.
"We are thrilled to have Mitchell headlining this year's Bridge Run," said CRBR race director Julian Smith in a press release. "As a native South Carolinian and a rising star, he will bring a bit of Hollywood to the Bridge Run along with his energetic musical talent."
Whether you're running the 10k or just cheering from the sidelines, be sure to catch the two performances by the former cadet and current Nashville rising star — Lee will be singing the National Anthem at the start of the race, and will perform post-race at the main stage in Marion Square. Check out his blind audition for The Voice below.