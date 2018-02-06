Tuesday, February 6, 2018
North Charleston arts space Tua Lingua relocates to Reynolds Avenue
by Connelly Hardaway
on Tue, Feb 6, 2018 at 9:15 AM
Tua Lingua, an arts space formerly located at 2701 W. Surrey Drive Unit C in North Charleston has relocated to a prime location at 1813 Reynolds Ave. The move grants Tua Lingua a lot more space — 4,750 square feet to be exact — as well as a pottery workshop, kiln, and black and white photography darkroom.
Tua Lingua will celebrate its new location with an open house on Sun. Feb. 18 from 12-4 p.m. Swing by and meet some of the studio artists, purchase works, and check out a mural-in-progress from artist Karl Zurfluh.
Tua Lingua asks interested artists of all disciplines to swing by the open house to "investigate" the location's potential for their work, from musicians to art instructors to hobbyists to gallerists. On the open house Facebook page, Tua Lingua describes their ideal curation process, "We intend to assist in the RE-personalization of the traditional curation process by making our artists and their creations easily accessible with an emphasis on REAL relationship and community building safely tucked away from these strictly virtual and detrimentally impersonal times."
