Gibbes Museum of Art announces 2018-2019 exhibits, from printmaking to political sculpture

The Gibbes presents major American folk art exhibit this January

Art for pleasure

Starting Jan. 19, 2018, you can peruse a heck of a lot of American folk art at the Gibbes Museum of Art. A Shared Legacy: Folk Art in America will be on display on the museum's third floor from Jan. 19-April 25. The exhibit exclusively features art from the private collection of Barbara L. Gordon, with works from all over the country, created between 1800 and 1925.

By Connelly Hardaway

Culture Shock