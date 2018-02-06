Gibbes Museum of Art announces 2018-2019 exhibits, from printmaking to political sculpture

click to enlarge
Lauren Fensterstock's work will be on display at the Gibbes starting in September, as part of the exhibit, A Dark Place of Dreams.
Last Spring we hit y'all with the Gibbes' latest exhibition announcements (including news of A Shared Legacy: Folk Art in America
, which debuted this January) and yesterday the Gibbes shared the rest of their 2018 exhibition schedule, featuring works that span centuries, mediums, race, and gender.
A Shared Legacy: Folk Art in America
is currently on display at the Gibbes, featuring American folk art made between 1800-1925. Now through April 15 you can check out rare portraits, still-life paintings, allegorical scenes, animal sculptures, and furniture from the German-American community.
Bailey Radcliffe creates work at the intersection of his personal narrative and
Starting on April 27, Radcliffe Bailey's Pensive
will be on display at the Gibbes, featuring the work of the internationally renowned, Atlanta-based painter, sculptor, and mixed-media artist. Pensive
highlights Bailey's "poetic and experimental approach" to his site-specific installations, including Storm at Sea, in which Bailey utilizes piano keys, an African sculpture, and a glitter-covered ship to suggest motifs associated with the trans-Atlantic slave trade.
A 16th century print from Albrecht Durer.
Also on display starting on April 27, Printmaking: Process to Product
is an exhibition that spans the 16th century to the present, and explores the Gibbes' print collection while focusing on the specific processes used to create the works. The installation pairs prints with plates, blocks, and printmaking tools from the museum archives to help make the connection between technique and the finished product. Printmakers Albrecht Durer, James McNeill Whistler, Jasper Johns, and Kara Walker will be featured.
A Dark Place of Dreams: Louise Nevelson with Chakaia Booker, Lauren Fensterstock, and Kate Gilmore opens
Kate Gilmore's "Rock, Hard, Place."
at the Gibbes on Sept. 28. Nevelson was considered one of the pioneering American sculptors of the 20th century, and A Dark Place of Dreams
revisits her monochromatic assemblages, which were on display in the Gibbes' main gallery 35 years ago for Spoleto Festival USA 1983.
Presented alongside Nevelson's sculptures are works from contemporary artists Chakaia Booker, Lauren Fensterstock, and Kate Gilmore. According to the National Museum of Women in the Arts (nmwa.org
), Booker's work "fuses ecological concerns with explorations of racial and economic difference, globalization, and gender, by recycling discarded tires into complex assemblages."
Chakaia Booker creates sculptures out of old tires.
Fensterstock creates paper installations out of her home studio in Portland, Maine. Last year the Maine Arts Journal
wrote about her work in "Nasty Maine Women Artists.
" Fensterstock said, "I see being an artist as a political act. In a corporate culture of conglomerates it is difficult to have an unmediated voice. I strongly do not make art for my own pleasure. I make art for dialogue."
New York City-based artist Gilmore has been described by Time Out New York
as one of the city's "most dependably engrossing artists as a reflection of the current political situation." Her sculptures, including one on display at the Gibbes, "Rock, Hard, Place," are often large and colorful (and clearly, political).