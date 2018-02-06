Tuesday, February 6, 2018

Discuss 'The Unknown Unknowns' at next Tuesday's Halsey Talk

Posted by Connelly Hardaway on Tue, Feb 6, 2018 at 2:45 PM

Halsey Talks, an ongoing series of roundtable discussion on intriguing concepts in art, are free and open to the public (like almost everything you'll find at the Halsey Institute of Contemporary Art).

The Halsey's next one, The Unknown Unknowns talk, will feature a discussion of the work of artists who either "locate our limit knowledge or try to break through them." Attendees are encouraged to dig into a little pre-discussion reading, too, to help get the juices flowing. This reading list (which might expand), currently includes Errol Morris' NYT opinion piece, "The Anosognosic's Dilemma: Something's Wrong but You'll Never Know What It is (Part 1)."

(An anosognosic, by the way, is a patient who is paralyzed and does not know that he is paralyzed.)

Morris references the Dunning-Kruger Effect in his op-ed, which states that "our incompetence masks our ability to recognize our incompetence." Heady shit right? The talks delves into all of this — and more — asking how artists continue to break through limits to increase our knowledge and experience of the world around us. 

Join in on the fun with a talk on The Unknown Unknowns, a discussion on artists and their exploration of the limit of perception, on Tues. Feb. 13 at 6:30 p.m.
@ Halsey Institute of Contemporary Art
161 Calhoun St.
Downtown
Charleston, South Carolina
When: Tue., Feb. 13, 6:30 p.m.
(843) 953-4422
