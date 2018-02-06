Brian Porter takes over as Footlight Players new executive director

click to enlarge
Longtime local thespian Brian Porter is now Footlight Players' new executive director, taking over the position previously held by Jane Broadwater, who retired in January.
In a press release Porter said, “I am delighted to be a part of such an historical and dynamic theatrical fixture in Charleston. I look forward to working with this exceptional team of artists to create something truly unique and beautiful for Charleston. I am confident I can bring a lot to the company and infuse it with my passion and love of the performing arts.”
Porter, who is also the co-founder of What If? Productions, has appeared on stage in numerous Charleston productions, from Cabaret
to Thrill Me: The Leopold & Loeb Story
to his own sold-out show, An Evening With Brian Porter.
Footlight's next production, Dial 'M' for Murder
, premieres on Fri. March 9.
@ Footlight Players Theatre
20 Queen St.
Downtown
Charleston,
South Carolina
When: Fridays, 8-10 p.m., Sat., March 10, 8-10 p.m., Sun., March 11, 3-5 p.m., Thu., March 22, 8-10 p.m. and Sat., March 24, 8-10 p.m. Continues through March 23
