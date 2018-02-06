Brian Porter takes over as Footlight Players new executive director

click to enlarge Provided

Longtime local thespian Brian Porter is now Footlight Players' new executive director, taking over the position previously held by Jane Broadwater, who retired in January.In a press release Porter said, “I am delighted to be a part of such an historical and dynamic theatrical fixture in Charleston. I look forward to working with this exceptional team of artists to create something truly unique and beautiful for Charleston. I am confident I can bring a lot to the company and infuse it with my passion and love of the performing arts.”Porter, who is also the co-founder of What If? Productions, has appeared on stage in numerous Charleston productions, fromtoto his own sold-out show,Footlight's next production,, premieres on Fri. March 9.