Karin Olah brings abstract coastal works to Corrgian Gallery's March show

Beyond the Sea

Local artist Karin Olah presents her newest paintings, Beyond the Sea: Abstracting the Colors of the Coast, which are inspired by the colors found in nature along the Charleston coast. The opening reception for Beyond the Sea will be held on Fri. March 2 from 5-8 p.m. as part of Charleston Gallery Association's quarterly art walk.

In a press release, Olah describes her new works as having "organic lines found in nature and in the sea but with no obvious setting. I can push the layering of brushstrokes and fabric to a place where the material and color are the main focus.”

Olah's work has been featured on the cover of Charleston Magazine and on posters for Piccolo Spoleto and the Charleston Farmers Market. In 2015, Olah was named the Griffith/Reyburn Lowcountry Artist of the Year. Check out more of her stuff online at karinolah.com.
Event Details Beyond the Sea
@ Corrigan Gallery
7 Broad St.
Downtown
Charleston, South Carolina
When: Fri., March 2, 5-8 p.m. and March 2-31
(843) 722-9868
