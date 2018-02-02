Show your love for West Ashley by participating in the 'I Love West Ashley' photo competition

click to enlarge Flickr user Matt Drobnik

Show your love for West Ashley with a photo competition and exhibition, a collaborative project from AccuPhotoLab and Studio, West Ashley United, The City of Charleston, and Fabulon Art. Now through March 17, stop by AccuPhotoLab Studio and grab a $25 all-inclusive competition package, which includes your disposable camera, development of film, and entry form.All photos must be taken in West Ashley; once your camera roll is full, return it to AccuPhotoLab where they will develop the film and print one 8x10 photo of your choice (no pressure or anything). The competition, which puts everyone on an even playing field, will be on display at Hendricks Honda on April 14, with first, second, and third place prizes awarded in the portraits and places categories.Winning photographs will be enlarged and displayed at West Ashley United Community Day on April 21, 12-4 p.m. at Citadel Mall.