CCPL presents First Monday Gallery Nights starting this month

Shawn Allison is the first artist featured in the Saul Alexander Gallery's First Monday Gallery Nights series.

CCPL's Main Library, located at 68 Calhoun St., is launching a new series in the Saul Alexander Gallery, First Monday Gallery Nights, kicking off on Mon. Feb. 5 at 6 p.m. The first featured artist is Shawn Allison, who creates landscapes of city and rural life in his collection of linoleum block prints,In a press release gallery coordinator Megan Summers said, "The Saul Alexander Gallery is one of the few free, public art spaces in the city and so this is a great opportunity to showcase the work of artists with connections to the region in a way that is accessible to everyone."Stay up-to-date with Saul Alexander Gallery shows at ccpl.org.