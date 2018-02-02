Friday, February 2, 2018

CCPL presents First Monday Gallery Nights starting this month

Free art for all

Posted by Connelly Hardaway on Fri, Feb 2, 2018 at 2:06 PM

Shawn Allison is the first artist featured in the Saul Alexander Gallery's First Monday Gallery Nights series.
  • Provided
  • Shawn Allison is the first artist featured in the Saul Alexander Gallery's First Monday Gallery Nights series.

CCPL's Main Library, located at 68 Calhoun St., is launching a new series in the Saul Alexander Gallery, First Monday Gallery Nights, kicking off on Mon. Feb. 5 at 6 p.m. The first featured artist is Shawn Allison, who creates landscapes of city and rural life in his collection of linoleum block prints, Imprints of Shadows.

In a press release gallery coordinator Megan Summers said, "The Saul Alexander Gallery is one of the few free, public art spaces in the city and so this is a great opportunity to showcase the work of artists with connections to the region in a way that is accessible to everyone."

Stay up-to-date with Saul Alexander Gallery shows at ccpl.org.

Event Details First Monday Saul Alexander Gallery Night
@ Charleston County Public Library
68 Calhoun St.
Downtown
Charleston, South Carolina
When: Mon., Feb. 5, 6-7 p.m.
(843) 805-6946
Visual Arts
Map

