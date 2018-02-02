Friday, February 2, 2018
CCPL presents First Monday Gallery Nights starting this month
Free art for all
by Connelly Hardaway
on Fri, Feb 2, 2018 at 2:06 PM
Shawn Allison is the first artist featured in the Saul Alexander Gallery's First Monday Gallery Nights series.
CCPL's Main Library, located at 68 Calhoun St., is launching a new series in the Saul Alexander Gallery, First Monday Gallery Nights, kicking off on Mon. Feb. 5 at 6 p.m. The first featured artist is Shawn Allison, who creates landscapes of city and rural life in his collection of linoleum block prints, Imprints of Shadows.
In a press release gallery coordinator Megan Summers said, "The Saul Alexander Gallery is one of the few free, public art spaces in the city and so this is a great opportunity to showcase the work of artists with connections to the region in a way that is accessible to everyone."
Stay up-to-date with Saul Alexander Gallery shows at ccpl.org.
