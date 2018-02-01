Holy City Salsa expands youth offerings, including kids and teens latin dance

click to enlarge Provided

Merengue your way down to Holy City Salsa for their new, expanded youth classes for kids ages 4 to 18.



Debuting this spring, the Teen Latin Dance Program will have students ages 13 to 18 learning the basic steps, combos, and principles of leading and following through classic dancing styles like Salsa, Bachata, and Merengue. Dancers can show off their new skills in an optional performance at the end of the semester. Classes are $75 a month plus a one time costume fee of $50; rehearsals being Feb. 14.



In the Kids Latin Dance, with classes for kids 4 to 6 and 7 to 10, new dancers can discover the history and fundamentals of Latin dance. Classes are $15 drop-in and $55 for a month.



Holy City Salsa owner Georgia Schrubbe says that she is "always blown away by how much the kids respond to [Latin] music and the movement. With songs like 'Despacito' and 'Mi Gente,' being so popular right now, Latin music and dance is more accessible and in the mainstream than ever before. The dance gives kids a chance to really connect with the music and a different side of themselves — a side that is confident and expressive. It's a beautiful thing. I really don't have the words to describe it — if you have a kid, just put on 'Despacito' and see what happens and you'll see what I'm talking about."





Both classes give children and teens the opportunity to develop social skills, embrace diversity, and build confidence all while having a good time and getting some exercise. But the salsa fun isn’t just for the kids. Holy City Salsa also offers 4 week beginner classes for adults and wedding first dance classes. No dancing experience or partners are required; all you need to bring is some comfy footwear, preferably your boogie shoes, and you’re good to groove.

