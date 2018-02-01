'Gilmore Girls' star and CofC alum Matt Czuchry to speak at commencement

OK so actor Matt Czuchry ('99) isn't the only College of Charleston alum to speak at this spring's commencement ceremonies. He'll be joined by federal judge Bruce Howe Hendricks ('83) and artist Brian Rutenberg ('87), with each speaker addressing graduates of various schools, May 11-12.
But back to Czuchry. Czuchry will always be known to us (and hopefully, to you too) as Logan from Gilmore Girls, one of Rory's love interests. Moment of silence everyone. But these days you can catch Czuchry as the star of The Resident, which has a 59 percent score on Rotten Tomatoes (it COULD be worse).
If you're lucky enough to graduate from the School of Humanities and Social Sciences or School of Languages, Cultures and World Affairs on May 12 at 4 p.m., you'll see the actor in action.
Czuchry earned degrees in political science and history while at CofC, and was awarded the Bishop Robert Smith Award, "the highest honor given a student at spring commencement in recognition of high levels of leadership and academic excellence."