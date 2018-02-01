Catch a concert, take a tour, or send a singing telegram this Valentine's Day

click to enlarge Provided

Learn more about love in the good ol' days at the Gibbes' tour on Valentine's Day.

You could spend Valentine's Day eating out at a fancy dinner (which rocks, if that's your style) or you could take in some art around town. We've rounded up fun stuff from a drag show to a tour of the Gibbes to a kid-friendly card-making class — read on for details.Snag a special gift for your Valentine on Thurs. Feb. 8 at West Elm, wherewill be taking portraits from 6-7:30 p.m. A five-minute session ($15) gets you a digital copy of your portrait, along with some champagne.Head to Circular Congregational Church on Sat. Feb. 10 at 7 p.m. for a love-fueled concert,. The Charlestones bring you an evening of a cappella love songs, from Renaissance madrigals to country hits.The Gibbes hosts atour on V-day at 6 p.m. Executive director Angela Mack leads a tour of some love-themed art, and pre or post tour you can enjoy light bites and beverages from The Daily.Nothing says Valentine's Day like a kickass drag show. Head to James Island's Charleston Performing Arts Center for just that at 8 p.m.features performances from Brooke Collins, Dorae Saunders, Brittany Moore, and Kymmya Star.Snuggle up with your sweetie, or some popcorn, at the Terrace's screening ofat 7:30 p.m. The Terrace partners with Croghan's to offer special chocolates and champagne, too.Get the kids in on the artsy side of Valentine's day at the Charleston Museum withat 10 a.m. Attendees will paint a heart and create a card.Don't sleep on— order a quartet of singers from Ohm Radio (this is a donation event for them, BTW) to sing to your loved one at home or work. Your $25 reservation also includes a customized Valentine night.