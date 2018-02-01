Catch a concert, take a tour, or send a singing telegram this Valentine's Day

click to enlarge
Learn more about love in the good ol' days at the Gibbes' tour on Valentine's Day.
You could spend Valentine's Day eating out at a fancy dinner (which rocks, if that's your style) or you could take in some art around town. We've rounded up fun stuff from a drag show to a tour of the Gibbes to a kid-friendly card-making class — read on for details.
Snag a special gift for your Valentine on Thurs. Feb. 8 at West Elm, where Cori Simons
will be taking portraits from 6-7:30 p.m. A five-minute session ($15) gets you a digital copy of your portrait, along with some champagne.
Head to Circular Congregational Church on Sat. Feb. 10 at 7 p.m. for a love-fueled concert, Love is in the Air: A Serenade of Love Songs
. The Charlestones bring you an evening of a cappella love songs, from Renaissance madrigals to country hits.
The Gibbes hosts a Heart the Arts Gallery
tour on V-day at 6 p.m. Executive director Angela Mack leads a tour of some love-themed art, and pre or post tour you can enjoy light bites and beverages from The Daily.
Nothing says Valentine's Day like a kickass drag show. Head to James Island's Charleston Performing Arts Center for just that at 8 p.m. The Dragtime Cabaret
features performances from Brooke Collins, Dorae Saunders, Brittany Moore, and Kymmya Star.
Snuggle up with your sweetie, or some popcorn, at the Terrace's screening of High Society
at 7:30 p.m. The Terrace partners with Croghan's to offer special chocolates and champagne, too.
Get the kids in on the artsy side of Valentine's day at the Charleston Museum with Toddler Day: Sweet Valentine
at 10 a.m. Attendees will paint a heart and create a card.
Don't sleep on singing telegrams
— order a quartet of singers from Ohm Radio (this is a donation event for them, BTW) to sing to your loved one at home or work. Your $25 reservation also includes a customized Valentine night.