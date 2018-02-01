Thursday, February 1, 2018

Catch a concert, take a tour, or send a singing telegram this Valentine's Day

Love is all around

Posted by Connelly Hardaway on Thu, Feb 1, 2018 at 9:11 AM

click to enlarge Learn more about love in the good ol' days at the Gibbes' tour on Valentine's Day. - PROVIDED
  • Provided
  • Learn more about love in the good ol' days at the Gibbes' tour on Valentine's Day.
You could spend Valentine's Day eating out at a fancy dinner (which rocks, if that's your style) or you could take in some art around town. We've rounded up fun stuff from a drag show to a tour of the Gibbes to a kid-friendly card-making class — read on for details.

Snag a special gift for your Valentine on Thurs. Feb. 8 at West Elm, where Cori Simons will be taking portraits from 6-7:30 p.m. A five-minute session ($15) gets you a digital copy of your portrait, along with some champagne.
Event Details Valentine's Day Portrait: Mini Sessions
@ West Elm
484 King St.
Downtown
Charleston, SC
When: Thu., Feb. 8, 6-7:30 p.m.
Holiday Happenings
Map
Head to Circular Congregational Church on Sat. Feb. 10 at 7 p.m. for a love-fueled concert, Love is in the Air: A Serenade of Love Songs. The Charlestones bring you an evening of a cappella love songs, from Renaissance madrigals to country hits.

Event Details Love Is in the Air: A Serenade of Love Songs
@ Circular Congregational Church
150 Meeting St.
Downtown
Charleston, South Carolina
When: Sat., Feb. 10, 7-8:30 p.m.
(843) 513-3050
Concert Music and Holiday Happenings
Map

The Gibbes hosts a Heart the Arts Gallery tour on V-day at 6 p.m. Executive director Angela Mack leads a tour of some love-themed art, and pre or post tour you can enjoy light bites and beverages from The Daily.
Event Details Heart the Arts Gallery Tour
@ Gibbes Museum of Art
135 Meeting St.
Downtown
Charleston, South Carolina
When: Wed., Feb. 14, 6-7:30 p.m.
Visual Arts and Holiday Happenings
Map

Nothing says Valentine's Day like a kickass drag show. Head to James Island's Charleston Performing Arts Center for just that at 8 p.m. The Dragtime Cabaret features performances from Brooke Collins, Dorae Saunders, Brittany Moore, and Kymmya Star.
Event Details Dragtime Cabaret
@ Charleston Performing Arts Center
873 Folly Road
James Island
Charleston, SC
When: Wed., Feb. 14, 8 p.m.
Dance and Holiday Happenings
Map
Snuggle up with your sweetie, or some popcorn, at the Terrace's screening of High Society at 7:30 p.m. The Terrace partners with Croghan's to offer special chocolates and champagne, too.
Event Details High Society
@ Terrace Theater
1956 Maybank Highway
James Island
Charleston, SC
When: Wed., Feb. 14, 7:30 p.m.
Film + Radio
Map
Get the kids in on the artsy side of Valentine's day at the Charleston Museum with Toddler Day: Sweet Valentine at 10 a.m. Attendees will paint a heart and create a card.
Event Details Toddler Days: Sweet Valentine
@ Charleston Museum
360 Meeting St.
Downtown
Charleston, South Carolina
When: Wed., Feb. 14, 10-11 a.m.
843-722-2996
Family + Kids
Map
Don't sleep on singing telegrams — order a quartet of singers from Ohm Radio (this is a donation event for them, BTW) to sing to your loved one at home or work. Your $25 reservation also includes a customized Valentine night.
Event Details Valentine's Day Singing Telegrams
When: Wed., Feb. 14, 10 a.m.-4 p.m.
Holiday Happenings

Tags: ,

Related Events

  • User Submitted
    Valentine's Day Portrait: Mini Sessions @ West Elm

    • Thu., Feb. 8, 6-7:30 p.m. $15
    • Buy Tickets

  • User Submitted
    Love Is in the Air: A Serenade of Love Songs @ Circular Congregational Church

    • Sat., Feb. 10, 7-8:30 p.m. $15-$20
    • Buy Tickets

  • Staff Pick
    Valentine's Day Singing Telegrams (Holiday Happenings)

    • Wed., Feb. 14, 10 a.m.-4 p.m. $25

  • Staff Pick
    Heart the Arts Gallery Tour @ Gibbes Museum of Art

    • Wed., Feb. 14, 6-7:30 p.m. $30
    • Buy Tickets

  • Staff Pick
    Dragtime Cabaret @ Charleston Performing Arts Center

    • Wed., Feb. 14, 8 p.m. $15
    • Buy Tickets

  • User Submitted
    Toddler Days: Sweet Valentine @ Charleston Museum

    • Wed., Feb. 14, 10-11 a.m. $8 for Museum members, $12 for non-members. Price includes Museum admittance and program for one child and one adult.
    • Buy Tickets

  • High Society @ Terrace Theater

    • Wed., Feb. 14, 7:30 p.m. $11/adults, $8/students and seniors

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

Classified Listings
{ more } Recent Comments
{ more } Reader Reviews
Most Viewed

Powered by Foundation   © Copyright 2018, Charleston City Paper   RSS