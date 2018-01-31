You could win flights to Italy at La Dolce Vita: Music of Italian Cinema event

click to enlarge
Flickr user Gordon
You could go to Naples, y'all!
For more than a decade, the College of Charleston's Nuovo Cinema Italiano Film Festival
(NCIFF) has brought contemporary Italian cinema and award-winning Italian filmmakers, actors, and screenwriters to Charleston for a four day showcase.
To raise money for this annual affair, NCIFF has teamed up with the Charleston Symphony Orchestra for an evening of Italian music and film at the Music Hall Thurs. Feb. 22.
The event begins at 6 p.m. with a "movie-ready" cocktail party featuring Italian wine and Prosecco and live Italian music. The concert begins at 7:30 p.m. with CSO performing music from famous Italian films as scenes from those movies are shown on a screen above the stage.
There will be a silent auction throughout the evening, with the highlight being the first ever live auction item: two tickets to Italy sponsored by Meridiana fly Airlines aka Air Italy.
In a press release, NCIFF artistic director and director of Italian studies at CofC Giovanna De Luca said, "I am so excited by Meridiana's participation in our Festival...I am a native of Naples and have flown Meridiana many times in order to return home and visit my family. And flying an Italian airline means that your trip to Italy starts when you step aboard Meridiana's modern aircraft in New York!"
In December, Air Italy announced that it would start increasing its flight operations to/from the U.S. and in June 2018 will start offering non-stop flights from JFK and Miami to Milan. The lucky winner of these two round-trip economy tickets will travel on Air Italy from JFK to Milan, or connect onwards to Rome, Naples, or Palermo.
Tickets to La Dolce Vita range from $30-$55 and can be purchased online.