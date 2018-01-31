Charleston Museum brings back "Bragg Box" program first started in 1928

click to enlarge Provided

The Charleston Museum is bringing back Bragg Boxes, a program that first began in 1928 designed to expand the educational access to the Museum’s exhibits. Created by Laura Bragg, a former Museum director in the early 1900s, the Bragg Boxes are traveling trunks filled with artifacts, replicas, lesson plans, and activities to help teachers provide an interactive, arts-infused education for their classroom.



The trunks are focused on five themes: Native American Know-How, Coming to Carolina, The Black Majority, Colonial Charleston, and The British are Coming. Each theme relates to South Carolina history and broader national history as well. While every box is designated for certain age groups, they can be adapted to fit different grade levels and pre-existing lesson plans.



"This is an excellent way for the Museum to expand its outreach to the community,” said Museum Director Carl Borick in a press release. "The program provides an opportunity for America's First Museum to reach these students, who might not otherwise be able to take a field trip due to time constraints, transportation concerns, or funding limitations."