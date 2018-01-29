Dance Lab and Mike Quinn produce Michael Jackson and Bruno Mars inspired dance concert

click to enlarge
Fun fact: The Baddest Show in Town sells out every year. Get your tickets starting tomorrow at noon.
Last month Mike Quinn, a saxophonist, vocalist, and consultant for the Emerald Empire Band, told us that he had a little something special up his sleeves. Today, we're happy to announce that the special something is a badass, collaborative show from Dance Lab and Quinn's band project, Yes Lady.
The live music and dance concert, Moonwalk on Mars
, hits Footlight Players Theatre on Fri. March 30 for two shows at 7 and 10 p.m. Tickets are $30 in advance and go on sale tomorrow, Tues. Jan. 30 at noon.
Moonwalk on Mars
, if the name didn't give it away, will feature musical arrangements that pay homage to Michael Jackson and Bruno Mars (who Quinn has dubbed as his "favorite new artist to play.") Yes Lady is comprised of Quinn, Kanika Moore, Charlton Singleton, Manny Houston, and more. And don't forget The Bad Girls Club — Jenny Broe's Dance Lab performers present original choreography in a performance that promises that "sparks will fly."
Learn more about Dance Lab and additional upcoming performances at dancelabcharleston.com
.