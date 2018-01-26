The Gullah Geechee Corridor Cultural Heritage Commission hosts events this February and March

click to enlarge Facebook, Stereographic images by Sylvester Taylor

Much of Charleston's history, particularly the contributions of people of African descent, is often hidden, forgotten, or misremembered. Two local organizations aim to correct this oversight: The Barbados and the Carolinas Legacy Foundation and the Gullah/Geechee Corridor Cultural Heritage Commission (GGCCHC). These groups hope to uncover, preserve, and promote the cultural contributions of the Gullah Geechee people, descendants of enslaved Africans in the Lowcountry areas of Georgia and South Carolina.The GGCCHC hosts a variety of events throughout the year, including a free genealogy workshop on Feb. 24 and a free teleconference on land ownership on March 7. The organization will also partner with the Barbados and the Carolinas Legacy Foundation on March 10 for a discussion with Foundation founder Rhonda Green about the history of the Gullah Geechee and Barbados. To learn more about this fascinating history, you can attend this discussion at the GGCCHC building on James Island (2817 Maybank Highway) from 2 p.m.-3:30 p.m.The influence of Barbados is apparent in more than just the history of slavery in Charleston. For example, the architecture that gives Charleston its subtropical charm finds its roots in Barbados. The cobblestone streets and crape myrtle trees found downtown mirror those in Bridgetown, Barbados’ capital. Even Charleston’s famous Rainbow Row traces its roots to the pastel colors of Bridgetown. The shared history of the Gullah Geechee, Barbados, and Charleston is all around us.It is this important historical and cultural heritage that the Barbados and the Carolinas Legacy Foundation and the Gullah/Geechee Corridor Cultural Heritage Commission will discuss on March 10.