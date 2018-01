North CHS City Gallery presents Goose Creek Artists Guild show this February

click to enlarge Provided

The Goose Creek Artists Guild will be displaying pieces from their 35th Annual Judged Show at the North Charleston City Gallery from Feb. 1-26. The show will feature work in a variety of media and subjects from regional artists of all skill levels.Amelia Rose Smith, whose work has been featured at SEWE and Piccolo Spoleto, is judging this year's event. The exhibit will open with a chance to meet some of the featured artists at a free reception, from 5 to 7 p.m. on Feb. 1. For more information about the show, check out the Arts and Culture page on the North Charleston city website.