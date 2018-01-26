Friday, January 26, 2018

North CHS City Gallery presents Goose Creek Artists Guild show this February

Local art rocks

Posted by Katie Molpus on Fri, Jan 26, 2018 at 10:06 AM

PROVIDED
  • Provided
The Goose Creek Artists Guild will be displaying pieces from their 35th Annual Judged Show at the North Charleston City Gallery from Feb. 1-26. The show will feature work in a variety of media and subjects from regional artists of all skill levels.

Amelia Rose Smith, whose work has been featured at SEWE and Piccolo Spoleto, is judging this year's event. The exhibit will open with a chance to meet some of the featured artists at a free reception, from 5 to 7 p.m. on Feb. 1. For more information about the show, check out the Arts and Culture page on the North Charleston city website.

Event Details Goose Creek Artists Guild
@ North Charleston City Gallery
International Blvd. (inside the Charleston Area Convention Center)
North Charleston
Charleston, South Carolina
When: Thu., Feb. 1, 5-7 p.m. and Feb. 1-26, 9 a.m.-5 p.m.
Visual Arts
