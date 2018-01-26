Friday, January 26, 2018
North CHS City Gallery presents Goose Creek Artists Guild show this February
Local art rocks
Posted
by Katie Molpus
on Fri, Jan 26, 2018 at 10:06 AM
click to enlarge
The Goose Creek Artists Guild will be displaying pieces from their 35th Annual Judged Show at the North Charleston City Gallery from Feb. 1-26. The show will feature work in a variety of media and subjects from regional artists of all skill levels.
Amelia Rose Smith, whose work has been featured at SEWE and Piccolo Spoleto, is judging this year's event. The exhibit will open with a chance to meet some of the featured artists at a free reception, from 5 to 7 p.m. on Feb. 1. For more information about the show, check out the Arts and Culture page
on the North Charleston city website.
Tags: Goose Creek Artists Guild, Image