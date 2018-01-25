Stephen Elliott Webb and Muse Restaurant host 'Abstracting Italy'

Provided

Local painter Stephen Elliott Webb will be displaying his most recent collection,, at the Principle Gallery next Fri. Feb. 2 from 6 to 8 p.m. Webb, a fifth-generation Charleston artist, uses texture and color to create non-traditional pieces that draw in the eye and take observers into his experience of creating each painting.



The new pieces will not only capture the beauty of the Italian landscape, but the nuances of the lifestyle and people as well. "My paintings will reflect all that encompasses the Italian culture and way of life," says Webb. "The lazy lunches, the rushed expresso, the Mediterranean Sea, the vineyards, the chocolate, the pastries, the lovers, the fashion and style, the opera and the language that is more like singing than speaking."

The Italian themes brought out in Webb’s work will be reflected throughout the event with four Tuscan wines, selected by winemaker Elisabetta Gnudi, and hors d’oeuvres served by MUSE. For more information or to RSVP, call 843-577-1102 or email BethAnne@CharlestonMuse.com.