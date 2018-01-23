Charleston Artist Collective artist recognized by Pastel Society of America

click to enlarge
Local artist and Charleston Artist Collective member Beth Williams is a master of pastels, and last week the Charleston Artist Collective artist was recognized for her skill by the Pastel Society of America (PSA)
. After an extensive application process, Williams was accepted as a Signature Member by the PSA’s review committee jury.
After earning her Bachelor’s of Science in art education from Texas Tech University, Williams taught at art museums and public and private schools around the world. In 2009, Williams began painting full time, with a focus in fine art landscapes. Her more recent work captures the breathtaking and diverse landscapes that surround her home studio in Edisto, S.C. Currently, Williams is exploring the techniques involved in capturing the movement and textural qualities of tidal and ocean waves. Her Waves
series details the movement of the sea, capturing the light and colors of the waves and the froth of the seafoam.
Who says pastels have to be boring?
William values pastel for its rich, luminous color and velvety finish, and she says her work has been influenced by noted landscape painters Edgar Payne, Wolf Kahn, and Winslow Homer.
In a press release Williams said, "I am humbled to receive the honor of being awarded Signature Member of the Pastel Society of America. This has been a goal of mine for some time, and a highlight of my painting career to be juried by such accomplished masters of the medium of pastel and recognized by this prestigious society.”