This March, find your true path with hip-hop artist, author, and yogini, MC Yogi

On Sun. March 25, Charleston’s Satsang Yoga
will be joined by their good friends MC Yogi
and his wife, Amanda Giacomini, for an exciting one day event. If his name didn't give it away — MC Yogi is a hip-hop artist, author, and yogi who is currently on tour promoting his new book, Spiritual Graffiti: Finding My True Path
. He will be hosting a 75 minute yoga class, followed by an inspirational talk, book reading, audience Q&A, and book signing.
MC Yogi’s One Day Immersion event at Satsang Yoga starts at 10 a.m. on March 25. Tickets are $80 if you order before Feb. 15, or $100 after that date.
MC Yogi went from living in a group home for at-risk youth to becoming a hugely successful musician and yogi. Today, he is on a mission to spread good music and good energy throughout the world. In August of 2016, MC Yogi’s latest collaboration, “Ritual Mystic” (feat. East Forrest), was No. 1 on iTunes Electronic charts. His Only Love is Real
album, featuring guest performances by Matisyahu and Trevor Hall, debuted at No. 12 on the Billboard Heatseekers chart and at No. 24 on iTunes Hip-Hop.
Last September, MC Yogi released his book, Spiritual Graffiti
, which tells his powerful story of growing up as a juvenile delinquent before finding himself through yoga and traveling the world to study with gurus and yoga masters. Spiritual Graffiti
has earned high praise from prominent yogis and musicians, including multi-platinum and Grammy-winning artist Jason Mraz, who said, “Behind the music and off the mat, MC YOGI’s story of grit and graffiti reminds us that yoga meets us wherever we are and introduces us to who we are.”
Giacomini is a successful artist, too. Her work, Ten Thousand Buddhas
, features large scale models and fine art paintings all over the continental United States as well as Panama and Germany. She has been featured on the National Geographic Channel, in New York Magazine, and in various yoga magazines.