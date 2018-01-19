An experimental drag show launches at Citadel Mall's 5th Wall on Sat. Feb. 3

click to enlarge

"It's not like what Charleston normally has," says Clint Edens, the performer behind 5th Wall Production's latest offering — an experimental drag night. Edens, who performs under the moniker Trixie Kawasaki, says that you can describe the evening as either "ratchet" or "freak" drag. If that sounds right up your alley, snag tickets to the first Drag Lab on Sat. Feb. 3 at 8 p.m. at 5th Wall Productions in the Citadel Mall."If we get a good crowd, this could be monthly," says Edens of Drag Lab. Describing the evening as an "anything goes kind of show," Edens, who has performed in several 5th Wall Productions performances, says that 5th Wall founders Jason Olson and Blair Cadden were excited to welcome this new kind of performance to the theater space.Edens says that while Charleston likely hasn't seen a drag show like this, Drag Lab is reminiscent of what he saw when he lived in San Francisco. "You never knew what you would see," he says. And beyond not knowing what you might see at Drag Lab, hell, you might not know what you willThat's right — if you're interested in performing at Drag Lab, you can! "If you've always wanted to do a number, you don't have to dress up as a guy [if you're a chick, and vice versa]," says Edens. You can, again, do whatever the hell you want.