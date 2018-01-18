Thursday, January 18, 2018

Yoga teacher Beth Cosi talks anxiety at next week's Creative Mornings

Bendy Brewski, baby

Posted by Connelly Hardaway on Thu, Jan 18, 2018 at 9:01 AM

You know who Beth Cosi is. Even if you've never met her, or even heard her name, you've definitely seen the words "bendy brewski" around town. That's right, Cosi is the founder and owner of Charleston-based Bendy Brewski Yoga, which combines yoga classes and beer at local breweries. Oh yeah, and the New York Times has named her the innovator of the Yoga and Beer Movement, so there's that.

Bendy Brewski Yoga is held at local breweries every week, throughout the year, and you can hear Cosi speak (and maybe even do some yoga?) at Palmetto Brewing Co. on Fri. Jan. 26 at 8 a.m. as part of Creative Mornings Charleston's talk on the topic of anxiety. Tickets for Creative Mornings usually sell out fast, so be sure to sign up promptly at 10 a.m. on Mon. Jan. 22.

Y'all know the drill — Creative Mornings talks are always free to attend, and they include coffee and breakfast goodies. Cosi joins the roster of past kickass speakers with her talk on anxiety. Really, who better than a yoga teacher?

In her bio, Cosi is described as helping others "to attend to their joy, observe their pause, and feel more comfortable in their bodies and skin." We feel less anxious already. Get more zen, and heck maybe a little bit tipsy, when you head to a Bendy Brewski sesh. Stay up-to-date with the yoga times and places online at bethcosi.com.

Event Details Creative Mornings: Anxiety
@ Palmetto Brewing Co.
289 Huger Street
Downtown
Charleston, SC
When: Fri., Jan. 26, 8 a.m.
Lectures + Seminars
Map

