Hot ticket alert: Spoleto tickets on sale Mon. Jan 22

And we can't even wait

Posted by Haley Swittenberg on Thu, Jan 18, 2018 at 9:23 AM

click to enlarge SPOLETO FESTIVAL USA
  • Spoleto Festival USA
It may be hard to imagine spring in Charleston post winter snowstorm, but the 2018 Spoleto Festival USA 2018 is sneaking up on us. The festival runs from May 25-June 10, featuring the usual array of theater, opera, dance, jazz, and orchestral performances throughout downtown Charleston. Don't know what you want to see? We wrote a handy dandy preview for you.
Related A new finale venue, politically charged hip-hop, and a play about a sinking refugee boat make up Spoleto Festival USA 2018: Times they are a changin'
A new finale venue, politically charged hip-hop, and a play about a sinking refugee boat make up Spoleto Festival USA 2018
Times they are a changin'
High-flying Chagalls. High-pitched sopranos. Thimbles of whisky. Hundreds of rats. The 42nd annual Spoleto Festival USA cuts a vast and varied swath through the Western world, with much of the programming originating from the States or heading this way from just the other side of the Atlantic. When the festival ventures out, it's to the charming terrain of Cornish theater makers, the Tuscan settings for 19th-century opera, or the urban turf of ingenious New York City choreographers on the crest of their fifteen minutes.
By Maura Hogan
Features
Tickets go on sale Mon. Jan. 22 at 10 a.m. You can buy them online at spoletousa.org or by calling (843)-579-3100. You can also become a festival donor and receive pre-sale tickets. Donor status grants you special festival privileges such as advanced program information, discounts, backstage passes, and invitations to exclusive Spoleto events.

