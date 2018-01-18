Thursday, January 18, 2018
Hot ticket alert: Spoleto tickets on sale Mon. Jan 22
And we can't even wait
by Haley Swittenberg
on Thu, Jan 18, 2018 at 9:23 AM
It may be hard to imagine spring in Charleston post winter snowstorm, but the 2018 Spoleto Festival USA 2018 is sneaking up on us. The festival runs from May 25-June 10, featuring the usual array of theater, opera, dance, jazz, and orchestral performances throughout downtown Charleston. Don't know what you want to see? We wrote a handy dandy preview
for you.
Tickets go on sale Mon. Jan. 22 at 10 a.m. You can buy them online at spoletousa.org
or by calling (843)-579-3100. You can also become a festival donor and receive pre-sale tickets. Donor status grants you special festival privileges such as advanced program information, discounts, backstage passes, and invitations to exclusive Spoleto events.
