CCSD and the RiverDogs promote literacy with Reading Around the Bases

click to enlarge Photo by The Digitel

Charleston County School District and the RiverDogs are teaming up again for “Reading Around the Bases,” a 12-week initiative to promote literacy throughout the district. Second graders at 18 Charleston County elementary schools will earn points for their class by reading their way from a 100 page first base to a 500 page home run.The winning class from each school will get to watch the RiverDogs in special seating provided by the team, take part in a pre-game parade, and participate in contests during the Education Day Game on May 30. During the program, the RiverDogs will visit schools to serve as guest readers for classes and encourage kids to keep reading. The program kicks off today at Pinehurst Elementary in North Charleston.