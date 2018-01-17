NCHS PAC celebrates Black History Month with kid-friendly performance

click to enlarge
Black History Heroes, Soldiers & Spies tells the stories of, well, Black soldiers, spies, and all-around historical heroes.
In honor of Black History Month, North Charleston’s Cultural Arts Department is joining the Bright Star Touring Theatre
group to present Black History Heroes, Soldiers & Spies
. The production celebrates Black American heroes at the North Charleston Performing Arts Center from 10-11 a.m. on Fri. Feb. 2.
In Black History Heroes, Soldiers & Spies
, audiences will witness the work of the Colonel Charles Young and his fellow Buffalo Soldiers, a regiment of African-American cavalry troops, as they explore and settle the American West. Audiences will also join the Tuskegee Airmen, a group of African-American pilots, as they help win World War II. This play also highlights the work of spies, such as Mary Elizabeth Bowser, who worked for the Union during the Civil War.
Bright Star Touring Theatre is currently in its 15th season of professional children’s theater productions and is providing more than 1,500 performances at a variety of venues nationwide. They offer many curriculum-based programs, such as "The Lady of Bullburg" and "Heroes of the Underground Railroad." The company is based in Asheville, North Carolina, but has gained attention nationally, performing regularly at the National Theatre in Washington, DC, and internationally, receiving an invitation from the U.S. Embassy to visit Moscow, Russia.
Bright Star Touring Theatre’s Black History Heroes, Soldiers & Spies
is best suited for third grade students to adults. Tickets are $2 per child, with free admission for accompanying adults. Parking is also free. Learn more online at northcharleston.org.