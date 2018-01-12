Walk the historic rice fields at The Ponds in Summerville Sun. Jan 28

click to enlarge
Provided by Charlie Philips of Brockington and Associates
Discover the early history of Carolina rice fields during this history walk and talk at The Ponds in Summerville.
Led by professional archaeologist and historian Charles Philips of environmental consulting company Brockington and Associates, the event is free and open to the public. At the end of the history discussion, Philips, who is one of the principal researchers into rice culture at The Ponds, will take the group on a tour of The Ponds rice fields near Schulz Lake.
The tour is presented by The Ponds Conservancy, a not for profit community organization that manages and guards Summerville's historic Schulz-Lotz Farmhouse
and more than 1,000 acres of open space as well as a wildlife refuge. In 2015
, the Conservancy won the South Carolina Historic Preservation award.
To reserve a spot on the tour, email pondsevents@associa.us or call (843) 900-8556.