Mary Alice Monroe spearheads event to raise money for Pat Conroy Literary Center

Lowcountry literary darling Mary Alice Monroe moderates a panel discussion with Mary Kay Andrews and Nancy Thayer.

This January, Mary Kay Andrews and Nancy Thayer are set to headline a panel moderated by Mary Alice Monroe for the Wild Dunes Author Series. The threebestselling authors are known worldwide for their beach themed novels inspired by their East Coast seaside homes.On Sun. Jan. 21 at 2 p.m. head to Wild Dunes Resort's Sweetgrass Pavilion for signature cocktails provided by Firefly Distillery, a sampling of dishes from Andrew’s own, and and opportunity to engage with the accomplished authors.Before writing her first novel, Mary Kay Andrews worked for 14 years as a news reporter, 10 of which she spent as a features reporter for the Atlanta Journal-Constitution. After deciding to leave the newspaper business in 1991, Andrews published her first novelfollowed by 10 acclaimed mysteries. Andrews' skill translates in the kitchen as well, and she is set to release her first cookbook,, on May 2 of this year.Nancy Thayer, former Fellow at Breadloaf Writers’ Conference, is known for her likable characters and exploration of complex family dynamics and romance. She has written 29 novels and excerpts of Thayer’s work have appeared in magazines across the country, includingand, as well as several international publications, likeand. She continues to be inspired by her seaside home of Nantucket, MA, and Thayer plans to release, her 30th novel, on May 8.Charleston resident Mary Alice Monroe blends the captivating landscape of the South Carolina coast and her passion for conservation in her bestselling stories of complicated families and relationships.was awarded the Southern Book Prize in fiction by the Southern Independent Booksellers Alliance, and her 2011 novel,, received the International Book Award for Green Fiction. She has been named as a 2018 Literary Hall of Fame inductee by the South Carolina Academy of Authors. Later this year, a movie adaptation of Monroe’s novel Tstarring Andie MacDowell, will appear exclusively on the Hallmark Channel.Proceeds from the event will benefit the Pat Conroy Literary Center, named in honor of the beloved late Southern author. The center aims to celebrate the life, works, and legacy of Pat Conroy, in addition to providing space, classes, and support to area writers and readers.