Thursday, January 11, 2018
Local fiber artist Erin Barrett partners with Vans to support art education
Best feet first
Posted
by Connelly Hardaway
on Thu, Jan 11, 2018 at 10:26 AM
A self-taught weaver working out of her home studio in Charleston, Erin Barrett creates weavings, pillows, totes, and jackets — and now she can add custom Vans to her list. Barrett's company, Sunwoven Studio,
posted the exciting news on their 'gram stating that Sunwoven is working with Vans to support art education.
Sunwoven has partnered with Vans as an ambassador, part of Vans Custom Culture, a national high school customization competition using blank Vans shoes customized around specific themes. Yep, that pretty pair is the only one of its kind and its sole (ha!) purpose is to promote the Vans Custom Culture contest. We're sad we can't own 'em but we're happy that one U.S. high school has the opportunity to win $75,000 for its art program.
Learn more about Vans Custom Culture — and how local high schools could win loads of cash for art, designing this year's shoes with the themes "Off the Wall" and "Local Flavor" — online at vans.com/customculture
.
Tags: Vans Custom Culture, Erin Barrett, Sunwoven, Image