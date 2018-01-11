Local artist Matt Wilson's cutlery sculptures go viral

-
Jonathan Boncek
-
Local artist Matt Wilson uses found objects to create his unique art, and the 2014 CPMA trophies
Local artist Matt Wilson has gone viral. Bored Panda level viral. Bored Panda, for those who don't scroll Facebook like its an Olympic sport, is one of those precious time sucking godsends that makes the 9 to 5 clock tick just a wee bit faster.
Wilson, ship builder by day, designed our super rad CPMA awards in 2014
, and his handiwork can be found all over Palmetto Brewing. Ya know those cool urinals
? You can thank Wilson for that. There's something about a viral video, though, that really cements one's creative success. His Bored Panda video of old cutlery turned into beautiful sculptures, from a seahorse to a parrot, has three million views and counting. Get hip to it and check out the vid below, then visit Wilson's site
to see more of his welding wonders.