Thursday, January 11, 2018
Chs. Parks Conservancy encourages more nature pics with Mastering Your DSLR class
Opt (for pictures) outside
Posted
by Connelly Hardaway
on Thu, Jan 11, 2018 at 10:47 AM
click to enlarge
-
Provided
-
Take cool pictures like this after taking a photography class presented by the Charleston Parks Conservancy.
While we're squarely in the iPhone 8 portrait mode photo session of our lives, we know that the best pictures can only come from a real deal camera. And if you feel like you're not getting the most out of your DSLR (digital single-lens reflex camera, of course), then the Parks Conservancy is here to help. On Sat. Feb. 3 from noon-3 p.m. head to the Conservancy office in West Ashley for a photography class from local photog Libby Williams. Tickets are $40 and you can register online.
The class starts with a live demo of photography and how your camera works with Williams outlining the ins and outs of each camera's settings. Then attendees will head outside to practice their skills in the Magnolia Community Garden.
Check out Williams' work on her website
, or follow her on the 'gram.
Tags: Charleston Parks Conservancy, Mastering Your DSLR, Libby Williams, Image