Charleston to Charleston Literary Festival announces 2018 dates

Jonathan Boncek
The Library Society at 164 King St.
After a successful first year, the Charleston to Charleston Literary Festival, presented by the Charleston Library Society, returns to the Lowcountry, Nov. 8-11. The fest, which was first held last November in various locations around town, celebrates all things literary by connecting our Charleston to the annual literary festival that takes place at the Charleston Farmhouse in Sussex, England.
Last year's festival featured everything from a red carpet film screening to discussions on Shakespeare's impact on Charleston, S.C. to a talk from former director of Globe Theater, Dominic Dromgoole. In a press release executive director of the Charleston Library Society, Anne Cleveland, says, "We're every excited to host our friends from the United Kingdom again in 2018. With their experience and our historic venues, the next festival promises to be even more thought-provoking and entertaining than our first one."
Stay tuned for more info, including this year's lineup, online at charlestontocharleston.com
