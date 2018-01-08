S.C. native Aziz Ansari takes home Golden Globe

Aziz Ansari is getting his own Netflix series

'Master of None' drops November 6

You've powered through all seven seasons of Parks and Recreation and can recite the jokes from his stand-up specials by heart — you've watched everything Aziz Ansari has ever done on Netflix. (Bob's Burgers and Scrubs included.) Well, on November 6, save some time to watch the 10 brand new episodes of Master of None, the brand new Netflix series featuring the Columbia-born funnyman.

By Sam Spence

Holy Cinema