Here's how to win free Charleston Comedy Fest tickets to see Colin Quinn or Iliza Schlesinger

That's right, free tickets.
The Charleston Comedy Festival, co-sponsored by Theatre 99 and yours truly, kicks off its 15th year of laughs next Wed. Jan. 17. The fest features four days of fun, from local and regional comedians as well as two kickass headliners, Colin Quinn and Iliza Schlesinger.
And you've got two opportunities to score free headliner tickets. The first, presented by The Caroline apartment complex, is a classic fill-in-your-name to win. Head online, fill out
your name and email, and boom, you're one step closer to possibly winning two tickets to see Schlesinger and Quinn. This contest ends on Mon. Jan. 15.
In addition to winning tickets to see the CCF headliners, you can also win free tickets to Theatre 99 shows. When you purchase tickets for Friday and Saturday festival shows in advance (excluding Sottile Theatre shows) and say the phrase "I dig T99," you'll get a free ticket to a future Theatre 99 show. Same deal goes if you buy 10 tickets to a Friday or Saturday night CCF show — you'll get 10 free tickets to future T99 shows.
Check out the full Comedy Fest schedule online.