Creekside Comedy Night features funny guy Shaun Jones this Friday

It's been a cold and icy 2018 thus far, so if your funny bones are bit creaky, Creekside Comedy Night is here to get those joints back in gear. This Fri. Jan. 12, make the trip to West Ashley's Creekside Kitchen and Brewhouse for a night of laughs from Shaun Jones, the Petty Couch Podcast, and Hilliary Begley.
You may recognize Jones from his TV appearances including BET's Comic View
, Starz' 1st Amendment Stand Up
, Robert Townsend's Partners in Crime — The Next Generation,
and The Mo'Nique Show.
He's also been on the big screen, playing crooked poker player Mr. Ose alongside Jamie Foxx and Sylvester Stallone in 2003 flick, Shade.
Joining the comedic vet onstage is local duo Petty Couch Podcast
, comprised of Hagan Ragland and Jon Antoine, and Asheville, NC based comedian Begley
. Ragland and Antoine take no prisoners on their podcast: in an interview
with CP
back in September, Ragland said, "There's no cap on what you can talk shit about on our podcast." Music to our ears.
Begley brings her mountain musings to the Lowcountry; she's been featured in the Best of Asheville Comedy Showcase and practices stand-up all over the city. Begley also hosts a weekly open mic, Hallelujah Hilliary’s Comedy Revival.