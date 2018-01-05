VIDEO: Behind the scenes of that 'Charleston ski resort' photoshoot

Patrick Hall of FStoppers photography website is the genius who came up with the ski resort photoshoot and then graciously pitched it to us. For those not familiar with Hall, he's a local (and incredible) photographer who co-founded FStoppers.com in 2010 as a community where photographers could share their work and knowledge. The site posts photography articles, tutorials, and videos and today he released one on his Charleston Blizzard photoshoot.
In the video, a bundled up Hall starts out explaining what he's dealing with: "We have the first snow day in a long time." He goes on to say that his goal with the shoot was to produce a distinct Charleston image "and kinda make it funny and cool at the same time." Suffice it to say, he nailed it.
Of course, there were challenges, Hall could barely get his car door open. Also, it was hard to get around Charleston in the dumping of snow. But Hall is no rookie. He ultimately settled on shots at Cannon Park, Queen Street Grocery, Broad Street, Church Street, Waterfront Park, and the Pineapple Fountain for a Sports Illustrated-esque look.
We're just glad we have some professional pics the CVB can now use to properly promote Charleston as the winter wonderland destination it's become.