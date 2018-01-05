Lowcountry Local First announces two new Creatives in Residence

click to enlarge
Provided
Tina Singleton and Hafeezah Yates
Just launched this past year, Lowcountry Local First's Creative-in-Residence program
is a selective initiative that provides local creatives in the community a free space to grow their business.
For the next six months, Tina Singleton and Hafeezah Yates — the two were selected by a panel from more than a dozen other applicants — will be hunkering down in Local Works, LLF's non-sector co-working space.
Singleton is behind Transformation Table LLC. Transformation Table
is "part discussion group, cultural learning, and culinary adventure," with a mission of "deepening your connection to your community one person at a time." Since Nov. 2016, Singleton and other members of the community have gathered monthly around a table in homes throughout the city for thought-provoking catered dinner parties. This past Oct., Singleton was a TEDx speaker
where she discussed the concept of her biz with a wider audience. As a Creative-in-Residence, Singleton will work on her business model to include a corporate offering, and will work on a memoir project that will include menus, recipes, photos, and essays. To attend a Transformation dinner, simply fill out a form online
Hafeezah Yates is the brains behind Sacred Life Creations, a series of creative arts workshops for youth ages eight-17 residing in Charleston, Berkeley, and Dorchester counties. The workshops promote "healing after trauma, positive peer relationships, and a writing platform for all participants." Yates plans to hold workshops in Local Works, catering to kids of various ages, developmental, and physical abilities.
Keep up to date with all the cool stuff these two are doing by following Local Works' FB page
.